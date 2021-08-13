JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JOAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOANN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $642.10 million and a PE ratio of 2.57. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

