Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

IMGO stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

