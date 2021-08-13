Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.34

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 1092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 137,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

