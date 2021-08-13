Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $18,422,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

