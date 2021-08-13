Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 337 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brunswick by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 151,635 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 65,308 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Brunswick stock opened at $106.45 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

