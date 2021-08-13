The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.