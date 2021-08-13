Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

GNCA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $100.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

