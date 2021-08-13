Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,645.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 419,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 222,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,617 shares of company stock worth $656,904. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

