Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Everi worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Everi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,197,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Everi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Everi by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,859,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

