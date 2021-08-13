Analysts Set NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target at $10.00

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NOW by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after buying an additional 1,375,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after buying an additional 838,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NOW by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 671,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NOW by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $852.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

