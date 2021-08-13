JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 7.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares were down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.68 and last traded at $54.78. Approximately 36,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,457,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.05.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

