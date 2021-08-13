McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Up 5.7%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 77,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,922,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $495.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth $31,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

