Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Sets New 12-Month High at $153.82

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$153.82 and last traded at C$153.00, with a volume of 6151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$151.10.

EQB has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.33.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$139.64.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0795494 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In related news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,569,765.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.