SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Hits New 1-Year High at $205.40

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $205.40 and last traded at $204.50, with a volume of 2563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.09.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,589 shares of company stock worth $6,616,556. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 1,663.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 202,869 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 53.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after acquiring an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,491.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

