Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 17.45 and last traded at 17.56. Approximately 90,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,848,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $184,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $54,799,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $43,914,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $14,918,000.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

