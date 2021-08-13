Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,000% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $17,873,257. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.90.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $192.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.71. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

