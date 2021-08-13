1,694 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,238,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,947,000 after purchasing an additional 496,895 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,243,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.41.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 46.59% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

