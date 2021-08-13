Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $91.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $107.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

