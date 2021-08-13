MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $174.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.