iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth $310,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth $408,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth $624,000.

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $86.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $100.35.

