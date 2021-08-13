MAI Capital Management Sells 3,530 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.32 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.