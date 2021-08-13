Veriti Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $340.68 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.