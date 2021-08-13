Veriti Management LLC Takes $381,000 Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,490 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

