Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,463 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

NYSE GFI opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

