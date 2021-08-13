Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.