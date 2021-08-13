MAI Capital Management Has $805,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $155.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

