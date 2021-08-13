MAI Capital Management Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $395,558,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,044,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $102.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $102.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17.

