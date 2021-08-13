Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAXR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $32.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,217.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after buying an additional 83,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 64,048 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

