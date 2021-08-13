General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches including GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq EV are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. A strong balance sheet with high liquidity bodes well. General Motors’ Ultium Drive system and collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up its e-mobility prowess. While plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs and self-driving vehicles bode well for long-term prospects, they will strain near-term margins. The U.S. auto giant expects challenges in the second half of 2021, due to semiconductor-driven plant downtime. It anticipates 2H’21 commodity costs to be $1.5-$2 billion higher than the first half of the year. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GM. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.41.

NYSE GM opened at $54.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

