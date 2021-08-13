Sprott (NYSE:SII) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $938.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.