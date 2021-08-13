GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 578 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

