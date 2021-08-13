Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.69.

TSE:ABX opened at C$25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.