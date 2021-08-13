Insider Buying: OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC) insider Paul Benson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.45 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,600.00 ($87,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

