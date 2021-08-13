Insider Buying: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Purchases $110,500.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 141,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after purchasing an additional 397,902 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.