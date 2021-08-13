1,349 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.22.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

