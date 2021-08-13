TD Securities Increases ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$12.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ECNCF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76. ECN Capital has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

