Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.75.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.