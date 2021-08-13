Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $101.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.78.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

