BMO Capital Markets Increases Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to C$33.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRNNF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

