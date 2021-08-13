Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.89.

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

