Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 777,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 117,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

LUNA stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 1.07. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

