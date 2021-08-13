Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 3,900 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05.

RM opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $60.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

