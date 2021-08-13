Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO Sells $712,950.00 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $407.78 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $420.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

