B. Riley Lowers Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 66.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

