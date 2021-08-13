Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $500,761.60 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $500,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $163.00.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
