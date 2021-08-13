Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $500,761.60 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $500,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $151.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

