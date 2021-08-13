Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 110,256 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 104.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in National Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIZZ opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.13. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

