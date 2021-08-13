Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $14,896,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of HA opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

