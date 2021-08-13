Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Intel also posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

