inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTT. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65. inTEST has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

