Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.27. The company has a market cap of $476.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 61,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.